The railway service, between Ashington and Newcastle, will run every 30 minutes once completed in early 2024 and will also stop at new stations under construction in Bedlington, Blyth, Newsham, and Seaton Delaval.

Upgrades to the track, which is currently only used by freight trains, and the installation of new signal locations are also taking place as part of the project.

The details and locations of the upcoming closures are:

Bedlington South Level Crossing is one of the places where overnight work will result in road traffic disruption this month.

Kenilworth Road, Ashington

A section of Kenilworth Road will be closed to traffic from 8am on Monday, January 9.

The road is scheduled to reopen on Friday, January 27 at 6pm.

Drivers will be diverted to Wansbeck Square and Station Road via Green Lane and Park Road during the works.

Pedestrians will still be able to use the road, however.

Wansbeck Square car park will remain open and accessible during the works.

Bebside Level Crossing

The road and pedestrian crossings of the track will be closing overnight from Monday, January 9 until Saturday, January 14.

It will not be possible to use the level crossing between 8pm and 6am that week, but it will remain open during the day.

Bedlington South Level Crossing

There will be a full closure of the level crossing to foot and road traffic overnight, starting on Monday, January 16.

The closure will be in place every night between 8pm and 5.45am, and is due to end on Saturday, January 21.

Holywell Level Crossing

Overnight closures are planned for the crossing, lasting three weeks.

The planned works will take place between 10pm and 5am every night between Monday, January 23 and Friday, January 27.

There will also be overnight closures between Monday, January 30 and Friday, February 3 as well as between Monday, February 6 and Friday, February 10.

The crossing will still be accessible during the day.

Bedlington North Footpath Level Crossing

Access to the footpath at the level crossing is scheduled to be restricted for 5 days.

The restrictions will be in place between 7am and 5pm from Monday, January 30 until Friday, February 3.

Seghill Level Crossing

The level crossing will be closed to pedestrian and road traffic overnight.

Restrictions are due to be in place from Monday, February 6 until Friday, February 10 and from Monday, February 13 until Friday, February 17.

The closure will be in place nightly between 10pm and 5am, and a replacement bus shuttle service will be available during closures.

