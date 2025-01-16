Roads minister visits North Tyneside to discuss £22m funding for North East highway maintenance

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 16th Jan 2025, 16:34 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 16:44 BST
The Future of Roads minister has visited North Tyneside to discuss how Government funding of £22 million will be used to repair road surfaces and other road infrastructure across the North East.

Lilian Greenwood met with representatives from North Tyneside Council to discuss how their allocation of the £1.6 billion national highways maintenance funding will improve road conditions and ensure smoother, safer journeys for road users in the region.

As part of the visit, the minister observed a pothole repair on Dudley Lane, Seaton Burn, where damaged road material was removed and recycled.

To tackle the backlog of repairs and invest in preventative measures such as resurfacing and structural improvements, the council will invest an additional £2 million per year, alongside extra funding from the Government.

The Future of Roads minister watched highway maintenance teams at work.

It is also exploring the use of artificial intelligence to detect potholes and maintenance issues early, ensuring a more proactive approach to road management.

The minister discussed the Government’s desire for local councils to prioritise long-term preventative work over short-term patching, with elected mayor Dame Norma Redfearn.

Lilian Greenwood said: “Road users across the North East deserve better than crumbling roads which force them to pay out for expensive repairs and pose a real safety risk.

“We’re investing a record £1.6 billion for local authorities to fix up to seven million more potholes next year and end the pothole plague.

Explained how the allocated money will make a difference, she said: “This will allow councils to get on with the work of fixing our roads as quickly as possible, with £22 million allocated for North East Combined Authority to undertake long-term preventative maintenance rather than patchwork repairs.

"At a time when every penny counts, the Government’s Plan for Change will put money back in drivers’ pockets, improve bus services and make our roads safer for cyclists and motorcyclists.”

Mayor, Norma Redfearn added: “This is about more than just fixing potholes – it’s about rethinking how we maintain our highways. By recycling materials and embracing new technologies, we’re adopting a smarter, greener approach to improving road conditions for everyone.

“We want to make our roads safer, deliver repairs faster, and reduce the environmental impact of maintenance work while addressing residents’ concerns.”

