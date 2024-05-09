Road reopens after A1 crash in Northumberland caused traffic delays between Alnwick and Berwick

By Craig Buchan
Published 9th May 2024, 14:58 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 15:03 BST
Part of the A1 in Northumberland has reopened following a crash earlier today.

The road was closed in both directions between the B1340, near Alnwick, and the A1167, near Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The crash occurred at around 11.50am near North Charlton. Traffic was diverted via Bamburgh.

No serious injuries have been reported.

A section of the A1 was closed in Northumberland earlier today. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 11.50am today, Thursday, we received a report of a collision on the A1 near North Charlton, Northumberland.

“Thankfully nobody is believed to be seriously injured. The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call for a road traffic collision today, May 9, at 11:53am on the A1 near Alnwick. We dispatched one ambulance crew and one clinical team leader to the incident."