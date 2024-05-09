Road reopens after A1 crash in Northumberland caused traffic delays between Alnwick and Berwick
The road was closed in both directions between the B1340, near Alnwick, and the A1167, near Berwick-upon-Tweed.
The crash occurred at around 11.50am near North Charlton. Traffic was diverted via Bamburgh.
No serious injuries have been reported.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 11.50am today, Thursday, we received a report of a collision on the A1 near North Charlton, Northumberland.
“Thankfully nobody is believed to be seriously injured. The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call for a road traffic collision today, May 9, at 11:53am on the A1 near Alnwick. We dispatched one ambulance crew and one clinical team leader to the incident."