Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Part of the A1 in Northumberland has reopened following a crash earlier today.

The road was closed in both directions between the B1340, near Alnwick, and the A1167, near Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The crash occurred at around 11.50am near North Charlton. Traffic was diverted via Bamburgh.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A section of the A1 was closed in Northumberland earlier today. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 11.50am today, Thursday, we received a report of a collision on the A1 near North Charlton, Northumberland.

“Thankfully nobody is believed to be seriously injured. The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.”