The closures are needed for track to be renewed as the line is upgraded for passenger services.

Contractors will be working to keep any disruption to a minimum and in some places half road closures will be in place – meaning only one lane will be open, and a contraflow system will be running to manage traffic.

All details of the work up to Christmas are on the Northumberland Line website – www.northumberlandline.uk - which also contains all the latest information and updates on the project, job opportunities, as well as resources for schools and businesses.

North Seaton level crossing.

Main construction work for the line is due to get underway this summer.

Six new stations now have planning approval, and with 18 miles of upgraded track, access improvements and new signal locations, the line is due to be fully operational by early 2024.

It is planned to run a half hourly passenger service between Newcastle and Ashington – stopping at Bedlington, Bebside, Newsham, Seaton Delaval and Northumberland Park along the way.

Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for business with Northumberland County Council, said: “These closures are needed so new track can be put in place and they’re vital in getting the line ready for passenger trains on the track.