Road closures on some major roads in Northumberland this week

Three are already in place. They are:
• A1, until 6am on April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brownieside to Purdy Lodge, traffic signals with convoy working and speed restrictions for drainage works.
• A1, until June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Berwick upon Tweed, 24-hour diversion route for local authority works off network.
• A1, until 3.30pm on August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Morpeth to Ellingham, carriageway closures with traffic signals and lane closures for survey works.
A further 14 closures will begin over the next week:
• A69, until 6pm on April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Greenhead Bank, one lane closed for surface treatment.
• A1, until 5.30am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Earsdon, lane closure for horticultural works.
• A1, until 3.30pm April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Denwick to West Cawledge, lane closures for horticultural works.
• A1, until 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Felton to West Cawledge Park, lane closure for horticultural works.
• A69, until April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Haltwhistle Bypass, one lane closed overnight for carriageway repair.
• A1, until 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Warreners, traffic signals and Lane closure for horticultural works.
• A1, from 11am to 11.30am on April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Highfields roundabout to Conundrum, traffic signals for Riding of the Bounds event.
• A1, from 9am May 3 to 2.30pm May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brownieside, Lane closure for inspection works.
• A1, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Paxton to Low Cocklow, Lane closure for drainage works.
• A19, from 8pm May 3 to 6am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound and southbound, Dudley Lane Interchange, slip road closures for horticultural works.
• A19, from 8pm May 4 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound and southbound, Killingworth, slip road closures for horticultural works.
• A1, from 9am May 5 to 2.30pm May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Felton Duals to Denwick, Lane closures for inspection works.
• A1, from 8pm May 5 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Denwick, Lane closure for horticultural works.
• A1, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Newton on the Moor to West Cawledge, Lane closure for inspection/survey.