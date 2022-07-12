The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to continue for a while yet:
• A1, to 3.30pm August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Morpeth to Ellingham, carriageway closures with traffic signals and lane closures for survey works;
• A1, to 6am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Berwick upon Tweed, 24- hour diversion route for local authority works off network.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A19, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 southbound, Moor Farm to Killingworth, Lane closure for inspection/survey works;
• A1, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Low Espley to Tritlington, traffic signals with convoy for carriageway repairs;
• A1, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Stannington, lane closure for safety fence repairs;
• A1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Morpeth to Felton, Multi-way traffic signals for drainage works;
• A19, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound and southbound, Fisher Lane to Moor Farm, Lane closure for horticultural works;
• A69, from 9am to 4pm on July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Blenkinsopp - Bankfoot - traffic signals for utility surveying works;
• A1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound. Highfields to Scottish border, contraflow, traffic signals and lane closures with speed restrictions, 24-hour lane closures when contraflow not in operation and 24-hour layby closures for resurfacing works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.