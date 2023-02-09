The project will restore passenger rail services between Ashington and Newcastle every 30 minutes, and is due to be complete in early 2024.

New stations are being built in Ashington, Bedlington, Blyth, Newsham, and Seaton Delaval and the existing track, currently used by freight trains, is being upgraded.

The details and locations of upcoming road closures are:

Seghill level crossing.

Seghill Level Crossing

The road and footpath will close overnight between Monday, February 13 and Friday, February 17.

It will be shut between 10pm and 5am, and a shuttle bus alternative will be provided during these hours.

Access will be restored outside these times.

Coatsworth Farm Level Crossing

The crossing will be closed between 8pm and 6am until Saturday, February 11.

Bedlington North Level Crossing

Road and pedestrian access will be cut off during upcoming weekends.

The crossing will close on Saturday February 11 at 8pm and reopen at 6am on Monday, February 13.

It will also shut on Saturday, February 18 and Saturday, February 25, on both occasions at 8pm, and then reopen the following Mondays at 6am.

There will also be overnight closures at the level crossing between 8pm and 6am every night from Monday, February 13 until Saturday, February 18.

Marcheys House Level Crossing

Overnight closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am every day from Sunday, February 19 until Saturday, February 25.

This will affect the road and footway.

Bomarsund Level Crossing