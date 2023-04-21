Weardale Avenue was shut to traffic as a result of the incident yesterday, where a moving car hit an unoccupied parked car.

Despite the moving vehicle flipping onto its side, the driver was not injured and the road reopened soon after.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3pm yesterday (Thursday), we received a report from North East Ambulance Service of a collision involving a parked and moving car on Weardale Avenue in Blyth.

Police had closed off the road to deal with the incident.

“Emergency services attended the scene.

"Thankfully, the 19-year-old driver of the vehicle was not believed to have suffered any injuries, but was transported to hospital as a precaution.

"The parked vehicle was not occupied at the time of the collision.