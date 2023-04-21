News you can trust since 1854
Residential road in Blyth reopened following police closure after vehicle flips over

A road in Blyth was closed by police after a car flipped over.

By Craig Buchan
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read

Weardale Avenue was shut to traffic as a result of the incident yesterday, where a moving car hit an unoccupied parked car.

Despite the moving vehicle flipping onto its side, the driver was not injured and the road reopened soon after.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3pm yesterday (Thursday), we received a report from North East Ambulance Service of a collision involving a parked and moving car on Weardale Avenue in Blyth.

Police had closed off the road to deal with the incident.Police had closed off the road to deal with the incident.
“Emergency services attended the scene.

"Thankfully, the 19-year-old driver of the vehicle was not believed to have suffered any injuries, but was transported to hospital as a precaution.

"The parked vehicle was not occupied at the time of the collision.

“The road reopened just before 5pm.”