Residential road in Blyth reopened following police closure after vehicle flips over
A road in Blyth was closed by police after a car flipped over.
Weardale Avenue was shut to traffic as a result of the incident yesterday, where a moving car hit an unoccupied parked car.
Despite the moving vehicle flipping onto its side, the driver was not injured and the road reopened soon after.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3pm yesterday (Thursday), we received a report from North East Ambulance Service of a collision involving a parked and moving car on Weardale Avenue in Blyth.
“Emergency services attended the scene.
"Thankfully, the 19-year-old driver of the vehicle was not believed to have suffered any injuries, but was transported to hospital as a precaution.
"The parked vehicle was not occupied at the time of the collision.
“The road reopened just before 5pm.”