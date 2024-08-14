Repairs to road near Morpeth damaged by Storm Babet will cost millions and last until 2025
A depression was found in the footpath of the B6343 Mitford Road near Morpeth last year, which became a landslip following heavy rains during Storm Babet.
Three way traffic lights have since been installed at the junction with High House Road as a safety measure.
Northumberland County Council now expects long-term repairs to the road along the River Wansbeck will begin later this year after outline designs were finalised with a specialist contractor.
The project, which will involve using bored and cast in place piles along a 55m stretch of the road, will continue into 2025 and cost approximately £3.5m.
Cllr Glen Sanderson, who represents the local area and is the leader of the council, said: “We have carried out detailed investigations to understand the cause of the landslip and how best to fix it.
“Recent bad weather has cost the county council millions in landslips, and this is another example of us having to find extra money again, but we have to do it for everyone's safety.
"The works will be significant, but it is important we progress in this way to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors and to give long-term stability and reassurance.
"We are getting on with this work as quickly as we can and in the meantime thank you for all the patience you have shown. It is a major engineering project and these things do take time."
The council said it will share road closure details in due course.
