Network Rail is carrying out key upgrades to the track between Newcastle and Edinburgh, including work to renew switches and crossings, the specialist piece of equipment which allows trains to move from one piece of track to another.

Teams will also be improving overhead line equipment, as well as working to improve drainage and remove vegetation.

To allow the work to take place safely, no trains will be able to run on the East Coast Main Line between Newcastle and Edinburgh on:

Rail engineering works are scheduled. Picture: LNER

Saturday and Sunday, September 16-17

Saturday and Sunday, September 23-24

Saturday and Sunday, September 30-October 1

Saturday and Sunday, October 7-8

To keep passengers moving, coach replacement services will be in place between Newcastle and Edinburgh via Morpeth, Alnmouth, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Reston and Dunbar, as well as between Newcastle and Morpeth/Chathill.

Diversion routes will also be in operation, which will increase journey times.

LNER will be operating a reduced service between Scotland and Newcastle and is advising customers to make seat reservations as services are expected to be popular.

Passengers planning on travelling on these dates are urged to plan ahead and check before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.

Jason Hamilton, route programme director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “This work is vital and will help to boost reliability on this historic rail route, and improve journeys for all those using the East Coast Main Line.

“These upgrades do mean there will be significant changes to services on these dates, so we would urge passengers to plan ahead and check before travelling so they can see how their journeys are going to be affected.

“We’d like to thank all those impacted for their patience whilst this crucial work takes place.”

A spokesperson on behalf of train operators on routes affected said: “The work between Newcastle and Edinburgh will result in disruption to services across four weekends in September and October, so we urge passengers to follow the advice given and check their journey before travelling.