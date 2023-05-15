Rail passengers reminded that changes to Northern Trains timetable comes into force this weekend
Northern has reminded customers that its new timetable comes into effect this Sunday.
While the overwhelming majority of services have not changed, the train operator has urged people who make regular trips on the same trains to use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on its website, to see if their services are affected.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “The new timetable coming into effect on Sunday is part of a national timetable change process that takes place twice a year for all train operators in England.
“The train network is a complex system of inter-dependent parts and it is vital that changes are co-ordinated in this way.
“For the vast majority of our customers there is no change, but some will notice a slight re-timing of service – as such, I would advise all customers to use the Check My Timetable feature on our website for any travel plans after May 21.
“There are a very small number of services that have been removed from the timetable which reflects customer demand, and we have already communicated that information to those communities.”