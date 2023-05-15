Northern Trains implements its new timetable this weekend.

While the overwhelming majority of services have not changed, the train operator has urged people who make regular trips on the same trains to use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on its website, to see if their services are affected.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “The new timetable coming into effect on Sunday is part of a national timetable change process that takes place twice a year for all train operators in England.

“The train network is a complex system of inter-dependent parts and it is vital that changes are co-ordinated in this way.

“For the vast majority of our customers there is no change, but some will notice a slight re-timing of service – as such, I would advise all customers to use the Check My Timetable feature on our website for any travel plans after May 21.