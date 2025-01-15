Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Passengers have made more than 50,000 journeys on Northumberland Line services in the first month since opening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The line, connecting Newcastle to Ashington, reopened to passengers for the first time in 60 years, thanks to a £298.5m project involving the Department for Transport, Network Rail, Northumberland County Council and Northern.

Tickets for over 50,000 journeys have been bought since the opening – with Saturdays being particularly popular. That includes more than 3,500 journeys made on the opening day (December 15), and 16,000 in the first week alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Henry, programme manager for the Northumberland Line, said: “It has been fantastic to welcome thousands of passengers on board after years of planning and preparing for the opening.

Over 50,000 journeys have been made on the trains in their first month of service. (Photo: Robert Pritchard)

“The line is already making such an impact in the region and opening up opportunities for so many people.”

Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, added: "This is a great milestone to reach after a month of opening and shows just how much need there was for this line which we've worked so hard for over the past few years.

"It's been fantastic to see how popular the service has been over the festive period, as well as those using it every day whether for work or education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're looking forward to more stations opening in the near future which will no doubt increase passenger numbers further."

A Northumberland Line train arriving at Ashington Station.

Services now call at Newcastle, Manors, Seaton Delaval and Ashington, with a journey along the entire 18-mile route taking around 35 minutes and a single ticket costing no more than £3.

Additional stations including, Newsham, Bedlington, Blyth Bebside and Northumberland Park, remain under construction and are due to open this year.