Rail passengers make 50,000 journeys on Northumberland Line services in first month
The line, connecting Newcastle to Ashington, reopened to passengers for the first time in 60 years, thanks to a £298.5m project involving the Department for Transport, Network Rail, Northumberland County Council and Northern.
Tickets for over 50,000 journeys have been bought since the opening – with Saturdays being particularly popular. That includes more than 3,500 journeys made on the opening day (December 15), and 16,000 in the first week alone.
Paul Henry, programme manager for the Northumberland Line, said: “It has been fantastic to welcome thousands of passengers on board after years of planning and preparing for the opening.
“The line is already making such an impact in the region and opening up opportunities for so many people.”
Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, added: "This is a great milestone to reach after a month of opening and shows just how much need there was for this line which we've worked so hard for over the past few years.
"It's been fantastic to see how popular the service has been over the festive period, as well as those using it every day whether for work or education.
"We're looking forward to more stations opening in the near future which will no doubt increase passenger numbers further."
Services now call at Newcastle, Manors, Seaton Delaval and Ashington, with a journey along the entire 18-mile route taking around 35 minutes and a single ticket costing no more than £3.
Additional stations including, Newsham, Bedlington, Blyth Bebside and Northumberland Park, remain under construction and are due to open this year.
