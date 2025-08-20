A raft of rail improvement projects will bring changes to passenger journeys over two weekends in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail teams will be working at locations around the North East, meaning various lines will close over the weekends of September 13-14 and 20-21.

The engineering work includes new track, drainage systems, switches and crossings – also known as points – and improvements to overhead line equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly 1km of the drainage pipe system at Killingworth will be renewed to resolve flooding issues, including an incident in April 2024 leading to delays costing £1.1m.

Rail engineering works are scheduled.

Also taking place will be track renewal at Belford and Stannington; switches and crossings upgrades at Belford and Berwick; renewal of ballast at Newham level crossing; and improvements to the overhead line equipment between Pegswood and Widdrington.

CrossCountry and TransPennine Express will have replacement bus services in place of trains between Newcastle and Edinburgh over both weekends.

LNER services will divert and operate an hourly train in each direction, via Carlisle. While trains will still operate, the alternative route means that journey times will be longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rail replacement coaches will connect LNER customers at Morpeth, Alnmouth, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Reston and Dunbar with Newcastle and Edinburgh Waverley.

All Lumo services will be between London King’s Cross and Newcastle only. On both Saturdays, the 20.56 Edinburgh to Newcastle service will not run.

Northern trains between Carlisle/Hexham and Morpeth/Chathill will terminate/start at Newcastle. Replacement bus services will operate between Newcastle and Morpeth/Chathill.

Northumberland Line services between Newcastle and Ashington are unaffected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam MacDougall, Network Rail operations director, said: “We’re investing in the future of rail in the North East by carrying out these essential upgrades to track, points, drainage and overhead line equipment. These improvements will help deliver more reliable journeys for passengers and freight in the years ahead.

“We appreciate that this work will mean a couple of weekends of disruption, with some journeys taking longer than usual, and we’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out these improvements.”

A spokesperson on behalf of CrossCountry, TransPennine Express, LNER, Lumo, Northern and Scotrail said: “Our teams will be working hard to keep passengers on the move towards their destination as quickly and efficiently as possible during this work.”