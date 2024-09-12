Rail passengers between Newcastle and Edinburgh warned of disruption as £9.2m upgrade begins on East Coast Main Line

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 14:36 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 16:51 BST

Rail passengers travelling between Newcastle and Edinburgh have been warned of disruption to services over the next three weekends.

Network Rail Scotland is investing £9.2m on vital track and drainage improvements that will see the line closed between Edinburgh and Berwick.

The work begins on Saturday, September 14 and will take place each Saturday and Sunday until Monday, 30 September.

Engineers will install just over five miles of new railway track at several locations between Edinburgh and Berwick. At the same time, engineers will improve over a mile of drainage at Drem.

Engineering works. Picture: Network RailEngineering works. Picture: Network Rail
Engineering works. Picture: Network Rail

To keep passengers on the move, a limited train service will divert around the closure with rail replacement coaches also in operation between Edinburgh and Newcastle during the weekend work.

Ross Moran, route director, Network Rail Scotland said: “Renewing the track on the East Coast Main Line will improve reliability and performance on this busy cross-border route, delivering smoother journeys for passengers.

“We know there’s never a good time to close a railway and we’re grateful to passengers and our neighbours for their patience.

“Our engineers will work around the clock over these three weekends to complete these projects quickly, with as little disruption as possible.

A spokesperson on behalf of LNER, ScotRail, Lumo, CrossCountry and TransPennine Express said: “Our teams will be working hard to make sure customers reach their destination as quickly as possible while these important upgrades are carried out.

“The latest travel information can be found on our websites and our social media channels. We would encourage all customers to check their journey before they travel.”

Passengers can also check if their journey is affected at www.nationalrail.co.uk

