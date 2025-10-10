Public notices: Temporary road closures planned in Berwick area

A temporary closure of Cow Road in Spittal is included in the latest public notices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The U114 will be closed from outside its entrance to Elm Bank Coastal Park heading in a north easterly direction for a length of 280m from November 3-14.

The closure has been requested by Sunbelt Rentals to carry out an electrical and sewer connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, a temporary road closure is planned on Eastern Lane in Berwick from its junction with the C424 between October 27 and November 5. The closure has been requested by Northern Gas Networks to connect a new service to an existing main.

Cow Road, Spittal.

An overnight closure of the level crossing on the B1342 at Station Road, Belford, is also planned between 10pm and 6am on October 19-20. The closure has been requested by Chevron Traffic Management to allow tamper works.

For the latest public notices from the Berwick area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/