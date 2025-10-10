Public notices: Temporary road closures planned in Berwick area
The U114 will be closed from outside its entrance to Elm Bank Coastal Park heading in a north easterly direction for a length of 280m from November 3-14.
The closure has been requested by Sunbelt Rentals to carry out an electrical and sewer connection.
Elsewhere, a temporary road closure is planned on Eastern Lane in Berwick from its junction with the C424 between October 27 and November 5. The closure has been requested by Northern Gas Networks to connect a new service to an existing main.
An overnight closure of the level crossing on the B1342 at Station Road, Belford, is also planned between 10pm and 6am on October 19-20. The closure has been requested by Chevron Traffic Management to allow tamper works.
