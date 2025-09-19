Public notices round-up including proposed 20mph speed limit for Northumberland village

Plans to introduce a 20mph speed limit in Felton are included in the latest public notices.

Concerns have been raised about the volume and speed of traffic using the village as a rat run when the nearby A1 is congested, especially in the summer months.

The leader of Northumberland County Council, Glen Sanderson, has written to the Transport Secretary urging the Government not to abandon dualling plans.

Secretary of State Heidi Alexander is proposing to revoke permission for the upgrade of 13 miles of single carriageway between Morpeth and Ellingham.

The proposed speed restriction in Felton would include Main Street, Park View, Benlaw Grove, Acton Crescent, Dene Close, Prospect Close, Riverside and the U3048 Felton to St Michael’s Church. It would also include sections of the B6345 Old Swarland To Riverside and The Peth, West Thirston.

Comments on the proposal must be emailed to [email protected] by October 10.

Various traffic restrictions will be in force for the Run Northumberland Castles Half Marathon in and around Bamburgh on October 19.

Resurfacing and carriageway works are planned in Ponteland from October 6-11 between 8pm and 6am.

Road closures include Main Street for its entire length and the A696 West Road from its junction with Darras Road for a distance 100 metres in a westerly direction.

In addition, A696 Ponteland Road from its intersection with A696 Main Street for a distance of 20 metres in an easterly direction; C348 Darras Road from its junction with A696 Main Street for a distance of 20 metres in a southerly direction; C358 North Road from its junction with A696 Main Street for a distance of 20 metres in a north-westerly direction; B6323 Callerton Lane from its junction with A696 Main Street for a distance of 20 metres in a southerly direction.

Also in Ponteland, a 20mph speed limit will come into force on the entire length of Old Station Court from September 22.

Drainage works are planned by Northumberland County Council on the C102 Acklington Junction to Guyzance Lee Junction from September 22-26 and the C178 North Thropton to Blue Chirnells from October 13-18.

An overnight closure of the C120 from Ulgham Grange Junction to Hagg House Junction is planned from October 7-9 between 11.55pm and 6am for level crossing works.

Patching works are planned on the C136 Hesleyhurst Junction to Longhorsley from its point at the entrance to High Stables for a distance of 679 metres on September 22 from 8am to 4pm.

The C90 Garmintedge Bank to Bridge of Aln Whittingham will be closed from its junction with the A697 heading in an easterly direction for a length of 513 metres on September 22-23 from 8am to 5pm at the request of GTM to carry out trial pits.

A section of the C102 Acklington Junction to Guyzance Lee Junction will be closed from September 22-26

