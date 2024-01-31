Proposal to turn vacant site into Northumberland County Council car park in Newbiggin
The site, on Gibson Street, is the former location of a library and social services office but has been vacant since that building was demolished in 2017, and is widely used for parking already.
The proposal would see the area paved and 48 parking bays laid out, including four disabled bays and four electric vehicle bays with charging points.
Plans for the relevant signage are also included in the plans. The brick wall around the site is set to remain.
Vehicles will access the proposed car park from Maitland Terrace, while pedestrians will be able to access it from Cleveland Terrace as well.
According to the design statement for the plans: “Development of the site into a formal Northumberland County Council car park will improve the site and formalise what it is currently being informally used for.”