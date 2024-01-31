Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The site, on Gibson Street, is the former location of a library and social services office but has been vacant since that building was demolished in 2017, and is widely used for parking already.

The proposal would see the area paved and 48 parking bays laid out, including four disabled bays and four electric vehicle bays with charging points.

Plans for the relevant signage are also included in the plans. The brick wall around the site is set to remain.

The site on Gibson Street is already widely used as a car park.

Vehicles will access the proposed car park from Maitland Terrace, while pedestrians will be able to access it from Cleveland Terrace as well.