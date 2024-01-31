News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Proposal to turn vacant site into Northumberland County Council car park in Newbiggin

Northumberland County Council has submitted a planning application seeking to turn a vacant site in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea into a car park.
By Craig Buchan
Published 31st Jan 2024, 16:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The site, on Gibson Street, is the former location of a library and social services office but has been vacant since that building was demolished in 2017, and is widely used for parking already.

The proposal would see the area paved and 48 parking bays laid out, including four disabled bays and four electric vehicle bays with charging points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plans for the relevant signage are also included in the plans. The brick wall around the site is set to remain.

Most Popular
The site on Gibson Street is already widely used as a car park.The site on Gibson Street is already widely used as a car park.
The site on Gibson Street is already widely used as a car park.

Vehicles will access the proposed car park from Maitland Terrace, while pedestrians will be able to access it from Cleveland Terrace as well.

According to the design statement for the plans: “Development of the site into a formal Northumberland County Council car park will improve the site and formalise what it is currently being informally used for.”

Related topics:Northumberland County Council