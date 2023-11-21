The framework of a new bridge over the railway line in Blyth was installed over the weekend.

The bridge, in Newsham, will carry South Newsham Road (the A1061) over the tracks.

Once the flyover is completed, the level crossing on the road will be removed.

It is hoped this will reduce congestion in the area.

The track is set to get busier from next year as passenger services return between Ashington, Blyth, and Newcastle as part of the Northumberland Line project.

1 . Northumberland Line Engineers worked over the weekend.

2 . Northumberland Line The level crossing in the area will be removed when the bridge is complete.