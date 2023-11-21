News you can trust since 1854
The structure of the new bridge over the railway in Newsham has been installed.

Progress on new flyover in Blyth to reduce traffic delays from the Newsham level crossing

The framework of a new bridge over the railway line in Blyth was installed over the weekend.
By Craig Buchan
Published 21st Nov 2023, 12:03 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 12:03 GMT

The bridge, in Newsham, will carry South Newsham Road (the A1061) over the tracks.

Once the flyover is completed, the level crossing on the road will be removed.

It is hoped this will reduce congestion in the area.

The track is set to get busier from next year as passenger services return between Ashington, Blyth, and Newcastle as part of the Northumberland Line project.

Engineers worked over the weekend.

The level crossing in the area will be removed when the bridge is complete.

