Progress on new flyover in Blyth to reduce traffic delays from the Newsham level crossing
The framework of a new bridge over the railway line in Blyth was installed over the weekend.
By Craig Buchan
Published 21st Nov 2023, 12:03 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 12:03 GMT
The bridge, in Newsham, will carry South Newsham Road (the A1061) over the tracks.
Once the flyover is completed, the level crossing on the road will be removed.
It is hoped this will reduce congestion in the area.
The track is set to get busier from next year as passenger services return between Ashington, Blyth, and Newcastle as part of the Northumberland Line project.