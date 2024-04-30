Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was confirmed in January, 2024, that the toll will be increasing to £2.40 for Class 2 vehicles and £4.80 for Class 3 vehicles.

Pre-Paid Account holders will continue to receive a 10% discount on their journey, making the new toll for account holders £2.16 (Class 2) and £4.32 (Class 3).

The operator of the Tyne Tunnels, TT2, website states: “The Tyne Tunnels are an integral piece of the North East’s road network and are privately operated and maintained roads.

"The operation and construction costs of the tunnels are solely funded by tolls, not council tax, and the toll change, applied under the terms of the River Tyne (Tunnels) Order, is necessary to cover the running and maintenance costs of the tunnels and repay the costs of the construction of the second Tyne Tunnel, in-line with inflation.”