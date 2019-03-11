Planned roadworks on major North East routes

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1 and A19 this week.

A1, Denwick, Northumberland: There will be overnight traffic signals northbound from today (Monday, March 11) to Saturday, March 16, between 8pm and 6am for drainage work.

A1, south of Warenford, Northumberland: There will be overnight traffic signals at Newstead junction from today (Monday, March 11) to Saturday, March 16, between 8pm and 6am for signal erection work.

A1, Alnwick, Northumberland: There will be daytime traffic signals north and southbound from Alnwick to Ellingham today (Monday, March 11) and tomorrow (Tuesday, March 12) from 9.30am until 3.30pm for survey work.

A1, Felmoor, Northumberland: There will be overnight traffic signals between Felmoor and Felton north and southbound from today (Monday, March 11) to Saturday, March 16, between 8pm and 6am for survey work. This work is due for completion on Saturday, March 23.

A19, Silverlink, North Tyneside: There will be full overnight carriageway closures northbound from Silverlink interchange to Holystone interchange and full carriageway closures southbound from Holystone interchange to Howden interchange from today (Monday, March 11) to Monday, March 18, between 8pm and 6am. There will be a 24-hour closure of the dedicated lane from the A1058 westbound. There will also be a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes north and southbound. A diversion will be in place throughout. This project is due for completion by the end of March.

FURTHER AFIELD

A1, junction 69, Newcastle: There will be a full overnight closure of the southbound exit slip road at junction 69 today (Monday, March 11) and tomorrow (Tuesday, March 12) from 9pm until 5am for survey work.

A1 junction 69, Newcastle: There will be a full overnight closure of the northbound exit slip road at junction 69 and a lane one closure on the A1 on Saturday, March 16, from 10pm until 5.30am for barrier repair work.

A1M junction 59 to junction 60, County Durham: There will be 24-hour hard shoulder running north and southbound from junction 59 to junction 60 with speed restrictions. There will also be a full carriageway closure northbound from junction 58 to junction 60 on today (Monday, March 11), from midnight until 6am. There will also be an extended overnight full carriageway closure from junction 60 to junction 58 southbound on Friday, March 15, from 8pm until 8am for concrete barrier installation work. This project is due for completion in May.

A1M junction 56 to junction 51, North Yorkshire: There will be a full overnight closure of the southbound carriageway from junction 56 to junction 51 on Monday, March 11, from 8pm until 6am and a full overnight closure of the northbound carriageway junction 51 to junction 56 on Wednesday, March 13, and Thursday, March 14, from 8pm until 6am. There will also be a 24-hour lane 1 closure southbound from junction 56 to junction 51 for major project work. This work is due for completion on Saturday, March 23.

A194(M), Tyne & Wear: There will be 24-hour localised hard-shoulder closures in place along the A194(M) in both directions from its junction with the A1(M) to the A194(M)/ A184 Whitemarepool roundabout until Friday, March 22, for grassland enhancements work.

A66, Long Newton, County Durham: There will be a full overnight closure of the eastbound exit slip road at Thornaby on Thursday, March 14, from 8pm until 6am with a diversion in place, for sign renewal work.

A66, Blands Corner, County Durham: There will be full overnight carriageway closures from Blands Corner roundabout to Neysham Road roundabout with an outer ring closure at Blands Corner from 8pm until 6am, with local diversion routes for resurfacing work.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible."