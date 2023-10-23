Phased road closures on Bridge Street in Blyth begin to allow for work to install cycle lane, taxi rank, and more
and live on Freeview channel 276
The £2.7m project will improve footpaths and create a new cycle path. Traffic calming measures, safer pedestrian crossings, a taxi rank, and new greenery will also be added under the project.
The first phase of work involves closing Bridge Street between Post Office Street and the Quay Road roundabout, as well as part of Percy Street.
Different sections of the road will be closed for the four additional phases of the work but dates for these closures have not yet been confirmed by Northumberland County Council, although it previously predicted that the project would be complete by winter 2024.
Diversions will be in place for vehicles and pedestrians, and businesses on the street will remain open throughout.
Councillor and cabinet member Wojciech Ploszaj previously said: “The improvements to the area will make the whole area feel more welcoming, safe, and accessible for all.”