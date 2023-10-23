Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The £2.7m project will improve footpaths and create a new cycle path. Traffic calming measures, safer pedestrian crossings, a taxi rank, and new greenery will also be added under the project.

The first phase of work involves closing Bridge Street between Post Office Street and the Quay Road roundabout, as well as part of Percy Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Different sections of the road will be closed for the four additional phases of the work but dates for these closures have not yet been confirmed by Northumberland County Council, although it previously predicted that the project would be complete by winter 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of how Bridge Street will look outside Blyth Library once the work is complete. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

Diversions will be in place for vehicles and pedestrians, and businesses on the street will remain open throughout.