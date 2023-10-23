News you can trust since 1854
Phased road closures on Bridge Street in Blyth begin to allow for work to install cycle lane, taxi rank, and more

Work has begun on the first phase of improvements to Bridge Street in Blyth.
By Craig Buchan
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 17:13 BST
The £2.7m project will improve footpaths and create a new cycle path. Traffic calming measures, safer pedestrian crossings, a taxi rank, and new greenery will also be added under the project.

The first phase of work involves closing Bridge Street between Post Office Street and the Quay Road roundabout, as well as part of Percy Street.

Different sections of the road will be closed for the four additional phases of the work but dates for these closures have not yet been confirmed by Northumberland County Council, although it previously predicted that the project would be complete by winter 2024.

An artist's impression of how Bridge Street will look outside Blyth Library once the work is complete. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)An artist's impression of how Bridge Street will look outside Blyth Library once the work is complete. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)
Diversions will be in place for vehicles and pedestrians, and businesses on the street will remain open throughout.

Councillor and cabinet member Wojciech Ploszaj previously said: “The improvements to the area will make the whole area feel more welcoming, safe, and accessible for all.”

