A man’s petition calling for improved rail connectivity between the South and North of Northumberland has almost 800 signatures.

Following the reopening of the Northumberland Line which connects Ashington to Newcastle, the proposed ‘Northumberland Loop’ would also connect the South to the North of the county.

The route would stop at Newcastle, Northumberland Park, Blyth Bebside, Pegswood, Alnmouth, Berwick Upon Tweed and Edinburgh, relying on the opening of Blyth Bebside and Northumberland Park stations later this year.

The petition by Alnwick man Ryan Hogg outlines: “The route would be of huge benefit economically, but also environmentally by offering a viable and cleaner alternative to driving, and allow people across East Northumberland to enjoy better connections within the county.

The Ashington Station, as part of the Northumberland Line, reopened last year for the first time in 60 years.

"It will help meet Net Zero Northumberland goals, as well as boost the local economy by better access to employment and education.”

Ryan explained that his goal is to reach 1000 signatures before the first anniversary of the Northumberland Line on December 15, 2025.

He added: “I'm continuing to work alongside David Smith MP for North Northumberland with regards this rail route, and have had a meeting with him and one of his staff, alongside meeting with staff in the office of Ian Lavery MP, both of whom came across as supportive of the route.”

Dennis Fancett, chair of the South East Northumberland Rail User Group (SENRUG), welcomed the interest in improving rail connectivity but clarified that the Northumberland Loop is not a SENRUG proposal and is not currently viable in their view.

He explained: “The route omits the key towns in South East Northumberland of Cramlington, Morpeth and Ashington, thus is unlikely to attract the required passenger numbers to be commercially viable.

“The Northumberland Line is not electrified, yet the Feasibility Study we have already done shows that additional local services on the East Coast Main Line route would need to be electric trains.”

Instead, SENRUG is focusing on three campaign priorities: extending Newcastle – Morpeth trains to Bedlington, with a future station at Choppington, creating a local hourly service between Newcastle and Berwick via the East Coast Main Line, and extending the Northumberland Line to Woodhorn and Newbiggin.