Petition calls for new traffic lights on A189 Spine Road roundabout near Ashington
Traffic on all approaches to the North Seaton roundabout on the A189 often grinds to a halt during busy spells, with particularly bad queues from Newbiggin, Ashington and Ashwood Business Park.
A petition has been put forward by councillor Liz Simpson and Newbiggin Traders Association chair Enid Wilson suggesting installing traffic lights on the roundabout operating between 7.30am and 9.30am and again from 4pm until 6pm.
Cllr Simpson, Northumberland Labour’s deputy leader Newbiggin Central and East’s ward councillor, said: “We want to make it more accessible for people going onto the roundabout.
"Traffic lights would make sure everybody has a turn.
“Coming from Newbiggin is particularly bad, the traffic at the roundabout is dreadful.
“I’m concerned because there are plans to build more than 100 homes at Spital in Newbiggin and Parkdean want to extend the caravan site, which will bring more traffic and put more pressure on the roundabout.
"There have been a lot of minor bumps and a few big accidents there. We just want to make it safer.”
Cllr Simpson cited the Moor Farm Roundabout at the other end of the road in Cramlington as a “great” example of what is proposed.
Enid added: “Sign this now before this problem gets worse due to extra housing and possibly more industry on that roundabout.
“That is definitely going to have a reflection.There is a big building on that roundabout empty and that could get filled tomorrow, and then that would make another big problem with extra traffic.
“Surely you need the infrastructure before they start building the houses.
“It is like letting the bull out of the field and then starting to secure the gate.
“Let us do it the correct way. Let us get that in place now and then, when the buildings happen, it is not going to cause any more problems.”
The petition is currently open on Northumberland County Council’s website and if signed by 100 residents, the issue will be debated by councillors.
If it is decided to move forward, officers will then likely need to conduct traffic surveys to examine the extent of the issue before carrying out further feasibility work if necessary.