Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Services faced disruption throughout the evening on Thursday November 2 as a dewirement of the overhead electric wires in the Peterborough area led to tracks in both directions being blocked.

Network Rail teams have been working at the site following the incident, and while it is hoped that the wire will be fixed and working as normal by the start of today’s (November 3) service, passengers are being warned that residual disruption could continue throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of Thursday’s disruption, some trains and their crews have ended the day in different locations to usual which may cause some delays or cancellations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail work.

Passengers are being urged to check their journey before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator.

Paul Rutter, route director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “We’re sorry for the disruption that passengers have faced due to Thursday’s dewirement. Our teams have worked tirelessly since the incident and will continue throughout the night to fix this issue to allow for trains to operate safely again.

“While the problem may be fixed by the start of Friday’s service, there will be some residual delays while the railway gets back to normal, so we are asking people to check before they travel.