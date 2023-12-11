Parking charges come into effect at Alnmouth station car park
Parking was split into two separate areas with only one having a fee until recently when Northern announced that the southbound car park will no longer be free.
The northbound car park, owned by Northumberland County Council, has had a daily £1.50 fee along with a 72-hour maximum stay restriction, with no return within six hours, since 2018.
The southbound car park is managed by Network Rail and has been free with no time restrictions until now.
Alnmouth station is owned by Network Rail but managed by Northern Trains, who announced that charges have been introduced at more stations ‘to help maximise car park capacity for rail users’.
As the car parks are owned by separate organisations, the payment methods are different. The northbound side is a pay and display method whilst the southbound online payment only via the app RingGo. The fee for both car parks is £1.50 with time restrictions applying.