A £1.50 fee is officially now in place at Alnmouth station’s southbound car park.

Parking was split into two separate areas with only one having a fee until recently when Northern announced that the southbound car park will no longer be free.

The northbound car park, owned by Northumberland County Council, has had a daily £1.50 fee along with a 72-hour maximum stay restriction, with no return within six hours, since 2018.

The southbound car park is managed by Network Rail and has been free with no time restrictions until now.

New signs show railway users how to pay their fee.

Alnmouth station is owned by Network Rail but managed by Northern Trains, who announced that charges have been introduced at more stations ‘to help maximise car park capacity for rail users’.