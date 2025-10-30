Overnight road closure of A1 near Berwick extended for extra night

Overnight roadworks on the A1 near Berwick have been extended

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resurfacing works near Lamberton will continue for one additional night on Tuesday, November 4.

The project is already underway with the A1 fully closed in both directions between 7.30pm and 6am each night from October 27-31 and November 3-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion route will be signposted between Berwick Upon Tweed and Ayton Junction via the A6105 and B6355. This will add approximately 6.6 miles and 7 minutes to affected journeys.

The A1 at Lamberton, near Berwick.

Emergency services will be given access through the works at all times.

Relevant stakeholders have been consulted in advance to make them aware of the plans.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will help to address defects on this section of the A1 and will improve safety and ride quality for motorists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is essential for safety that we close the road while work takes place, however we’ve arranged for this to be done at night to minimise the impact.

“We thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience and understanding. We’ll do all we can to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.”

All work is weather dependent and subject to postponement or cancellation in the event of adverse conditions.