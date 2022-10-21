At 11.20pm on Thursday, two cars collided and emergency services had to close the road in both directions.

No one involved was seriously injured and the road was cleared during the night.

The A1 is now open as normal.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.20pm yesterday (Thursday), police received a report of a two vehicle collision on the A1, near the junction with Shilbottle.

“Emergency services attended and the road was temporarily closed in both directions with traffic diverted locally while the cars were uplifted.