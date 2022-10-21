News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Overnight collision closes A1 near Shilbottle

The A1 was closed last night due to a collision near Shilbottle.

By Charlie Watson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

At 11.20pm on Thursday, two cars collided and emergency services had to close the road in both directions.

No one involved was seriously injured and the road was cleared during the night.

The A1 is now open as normal.

The A1 was closed due to a collision near Shilbottle.

Most Popular

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.20pm yesterday (Thursday), police received a report of a two vehicle collision on the A1, near the junction with Shilbottle.

Emergency services attended and the road was temporarily closed in both directions with traffic diverted locally while the cars were uplifted.

“No one is believed to have sustained any serious injuries and the road was later reopened.”

Northumbria PoliceEmergency services