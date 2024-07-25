Opening date for Newsham flyover pushed back
The date that a new flyover in Northumberland was due to open to traffic has been pushed back.
The bridge over the railway line in Newsham, being built as part of the Northumberland Line project, was due to open on Saturday, July 27.
An update on the project’s website has confirmed the road is now expected to open in the early evening of Thursday, August 1.
After it opens, traffic on the A1061 South Newsham Road will be diverted over the bridge and the level crossing will be permanently closed ahead of increased passenger services on the railway line.
The bus stops at Blagdon Drive on South Newsham Road will also close and be replaced by new stops to the east of the A1061’s east roundabout.
