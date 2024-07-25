Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The date that a new flyover in Northumberland was due to open to traffic has been pushed back.

The bridge over the railway line in Newsham, being built as part of the Northumberland Line project, was due to open on Saturday, July 27.

An update on the project’s website has confirmed the road is now expected to open in the early evening of Thursday, August 1.

After it opens, traffic on the A1061 South Newsham Road will be diverted over the bridge and the level crossing will be permanently closed ahead of increased passenger services on the railway line.

The project, pictured in November, has progressed significantly in recent months but the flyover's opening has been pushed back a few days. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

The bus stops at Blagdon Drive on South Newsham Road will also close and be replaced by new stops to the east of the A1061’s east roundabout.