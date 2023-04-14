Northumbrian Water warns of Blyth traffic diversions due to 10 days of sewer repairs near Keel Row and Bridge Street
Emergency work to repair a damaged sewer pipe near a Blyth road has begun, with a road diversion in place.
A sewer under the section of the B1329, between the roundabout at the top of Bridge Street and the roundabout at the entrance to Keel Row Shopping Centre, was discovered to be damaged.
Repair work, described as “complex” by Northumbrian Water, is expected to take 10 days and involves a diversion for road traffic.
The water company has said shoppers can access the Keel Row and Morrisons car parks despite the disruption.
They also apologised for the inconvenience and said they are working with contractors and Northumberland County Council to reduce disruption.