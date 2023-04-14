News you can trust since 1854
Northumbrian Water warns of Blyth traffic diversions due to 10 days of sewer repairs near Keel Row and Bridge Street

Emergency work to repair a damaged sewer pipe near a Blyth road has begun, with a road diversion in place.

By Craig Buchan
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 17:08 BST

A sewer under the section of the B1329, between the roundabout at the top of Bridge Street and the roundabout at the entrance to Keel Row Shopping Centre, was discovered to be damaged.

Repair work, described as “complex” by Northumbrian Water, is expected to take 10 days and involves a diversion for road traffic.

The water company has said shoppers can access the Keel Row and Morrisons car parks despite the disruption.

A diversion is in place around the section of the B1329.
They also apologised for the inconvenience and said they are working with contractors and Northumberland County Council to reduce disruption.

