A sewer under the section of the B1329, between the roundabout at the top of Bridge Street and the roundabout at the entrance to Keel Row Shopping Centre, was discovered to be damaged.

Repair work, described as “complex” by Northumbrian Water, is expected to take 10 days and involves a diversion for road traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The water company has said shoppers can access the Keel Row and Morrisons car parks despite the disruption.

A diversion is in place around the section of the B1329.