Northumbria Police crackdown on drink and drug driving this Christmas and New Year
Northumbria Police has joined a nationwide campaign by backing the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) road safety campaign.
Patrols will be carrying out random stops on the road-side to identify anyone driving while under the influence of drink or drugs over the lead-up to Christmas and New Year.
Sergeant Glen Robson, of Northumbria Police, regularly patrols the roads as part of his role. He explained: “We back this campaign every December as unfortunately figures show the festive period sees an increase in drink and drug driving.
“Our advice is for everyone to be responsible and enjoy their Christmas and New Year celebrations.
“Anyone who is willing to take that gamble should be aware that we will have extra officers on the road and we will stop you. You will be arrested, and you will be put before the courts.”
Northumbria Police encourages people to report a drink driver or upload dash-cam footage via their website.