Officers are urging motorists not to get behind the wheel while under the influence as police begin an annual crackdown on drink and drug drivers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumbria Police has joined a nationwide campaign by backing the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) road safety campaign.

Patrols will be carrying out random stops on the road-side to identify anyone driving while under the influence of drink or drugs over the lead-up to Christmas and New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Glen Robson, of Northumbria Police, regularly patrols the roads as part of his role. He explained: “We back this campaign every December as unfortunately figures show the festive period sees an increase in drink and drug driving.

Northumbria Police backs the campaign every December.

“Our advice is for everyone to be responsible and enjoy their Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Anyone who is willing to take that gamble should be aware that we will have extra officers on the road and we will stop you. You will be arrested, and you will be put before the courts.”