Northumberland traffic: A19 southbound reopens after a crash near Cramlington
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The A19 in Northumberland has reopened following an earlier crash.
According to National Highways the road has now reopened, but there is still congestion stretching two miles after the southbound carriageway was shut.
The carriageway was closed between the junction with the A189 near Cramlington and the A1056 junction near Killingworth following the collision.
The crash involved one vehicle and occurred close to Moor Farm Roundabout.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.