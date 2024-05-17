Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A19 in Northumberland has reopened following an earlier crash.

According to National Highways the road has now reopened, but there is still congestion stretching two miles after the southbound carriageway was shut.

The carriageway was closed between the junction with the A189 near Cramlington and the A1056 junction near Killingworth following the collision.

