There are some road closures in the county this week, but none are expected to cause significant delays.

However, the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays of under 10 minutes.

Six closures already in place are expected to continue this week:

• A69, until 4pm on September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Warden / Two mile cottages, junction to Acomb, junction – lane closures to carry out routine maintenance safely;

• A1, until 6am on September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Clifton to Warreners, lane closure for drainage works;

• A1, until 5pm on September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Denwick to South Charlton, diversion route and signage for works off network;

• A1, until 3.30pm on September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 North and South bound, Warreners to Felton, stop and go signs, for drainage work;

• A1, until 6am on September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, East Ord to Highfields, traffic signals with lane closures for vehicle safety fence repair;

• A69, until 4pm on September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Mowden Hall to Whittle Dene – lane closure to carry out safe routine maintenance.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A69, from 9am to 4pm on September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Whittle Dene to Marsh Lane – lane closure to carry out routine highways maintenance;

• A1, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, St Leonards Interchange, exit slip road closure and lane closure for resurfacing works;

• A1, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Clifton to Warreners, lane closure for drainage works;

• A1, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Shilbottle, traffic signals with lane one closure and convoy/10mph speed restriction for resurfacing works;

• A1, from 7.30am September 19 to 4.30pm September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, South Charlton to Ellingham, diversion route and signage for works off network;

• A1, from 7.30am September 19 to 5pm September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Etal/B6354, junction to Ord, diversion route and signage for works off network;

• A1, from 9am September 19 to 2pm September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Seaton Burn to Warreners house, Lane closures and narrow lanes for inspection works;

• A69, from 9am September 19 to 4pm September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Hassock Bog to Marsh Lane – lane closures to carry out routine maintenance;

• A69, from 9am September 21 to 4pm September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Hassock Bog to Throckley – lane closures for routine maintenance;

• A19, from 8pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 southbound, Moorfarm to Killingworth, lane closure for drainage works;

• A1, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Newton on the Moor to West Cawledge, lane closure for inspection/survey.