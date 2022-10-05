There might be delays on the A1 and A69 this week due to roadworks and closures.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, until 3.30pm October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Denwick to Brownieside, stop and go boards for drainage work.

• A1, until 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Mitford, lane closures for survey works.

• A1, until 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Felton to Newton on the Moor, Contraflow, lane closures, 24 hour layby closures and 24 hour speed restrictions for resurfacing works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A69, from 9am to 4pm on October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Thornbrough to Stagshaw I/C Combined detailed inspections and highway maintenance.

• A69, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 eastbound and westbound, Hexam, Lane closures for drainage works.

• A69, from 9am to 4pm on October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Nafferton Farm Bridge - Two slow lane closures for structural inspection work.