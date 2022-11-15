But the news isn't too bad, as all of them are only expected to cause slight delays.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, until 4pm on November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, West Mains to Scremerston, Stop and Go signs in operation for drainage works;

There are eight road closures in Northumberland this week, but disruption is expected to be minimal.

• A1, from 8pm October 1 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Felton to Newton on the Moor, Contraflow, lane closures, 24 hour layby closures and 24-hour speed restrictions for resurfacing works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9.30am November 14 to 3.30pm November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Denwick, Lane closure for horticultural work;

• A1, from 8pm November 15 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, junction 80 to Stannington Lane closure for vehicle safety fence repair;

• A69, from 9am to 4pm on November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Hermitage bridge, near Acomb - combined structure inspection and routine maintenance;

• A69, from 7pm November 21 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Haltwhistle Viaduct - combined structure inspection and routine structure maintenance - traffic signals.

• A1, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Scremerston interchange, traffic signals for inspection works;

• A69, from 7pm November 24 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Plenmeller River bridge - traffic signals to conduct combined routine and structural maintenance.

