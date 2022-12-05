And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9am November 7 to 4pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, West Mains to Scremerston, Stop and Go for drainage works.

Roadworks in Northumberland.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A69, from 9am December 5 to 5pm December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Hermitage bridge, near Acomb. Lane closures to provide safe working zone on structure above.

• A69, from 7pm December 8 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Crossley Burn Culvert near Haydon Bridge, traffic signals to carry out barrier repair work.

• A19, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A19 northbound and southbound, Killingworth, slip road closures and lane closures for works off network.

• A19, from 10pm December 12 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 eastbound and westbound, Seaton Burn to Dudley lane, lane closures for network rail.

• A1, from 8pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Morpeth, traffic signals and layby closure for communication works.

• A19, from 8pm December 19 to 6am December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 clockwise Moor farm roundabout outer ring closure for electrical works.