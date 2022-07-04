Northumberland road closures: Seven for motorists to avoid this week

Roadworks are planned on the A1 this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a hold-up of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, which has been running from 8pm on December 9, 2020, and set to continue until 3.30pm on August 1, 2022, moderate delays expected (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Morpeth to Ellingham, carriageway closures with traffic signals and lane closures for survey works.

• A1, which has been on the go from midnight on January 6, 2020, and is expected to continue until 6am on December 31, 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Berwick upon Tweed, 24-hour diversion route for local authority works off network.

And there are a further five closures which will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm on July 4 until 6am on July 5, slight delays expected (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stannington Interchange to Clifton, Lane closure for horticultural works.

• A1, from 8pm on July 5 until 6am on July 7, slight delays expected (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Clifton to Warreners, Lane closure for horticultural works.

• A1, from 8pm on July 13 until 6am on July 16, slight delays expected (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Low Espley to Tritlington, traffic signals with convoy for carriageway repairs.

• A19, from 8pm on July 13 until 6am on July 14, slight delays expected (under 10 minutes): A19 southbound, Moor Farm to Killingworth, Lane closure for inspection/survey works.

• A1, from 8pm on July 18 until 6am on August 18, slight delays expected (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Morpeth to Felton, Multi-way traffic signals for drainage works.