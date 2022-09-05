Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of roads in Northumberland are closed or have restrictions over the next week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to continue for a few days:

• A1, until 6am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound. Highfields to Scottish border, Contraflow, traffic signals and lane closures with speed restrictions, 24-hour lane closures when contraflow not in operation and 24-hour layby closures for resurfacing works;

• A69, until 4pm September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Warden / Two mile cottages, junction to Acomb, junction – lane closures to carry out routine maintenance safely;

• A69, until 4pm September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Anick to Stagshaw, near Corbridge – slow lane closures to carry out routine maintenance safely;

• A1, until 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stannington Interchange to Clifton, lane closure for drainage works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Clifton to Warreners, lane closure for drainage works;

• A69, from 9am to 4pm on September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 East of Stagshaw I/C to Brockbushes near Styford roundabout – lane closures to carry out routine maintenance activities;

• A69, from 9am September 9 to 4pm September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Styford to Mowden Hall – lane closures to carry our routine maintenance;

• A1, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, East Ord to Highfields, traffic signals with lane closures for vehicle safety fence repair;

• A1, from 8pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, St Leonards Interchange, exit slip road closure and lane closure for resurfacing works;

• A1, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Clifton to Warreners, lane closure for drainage works;

• A1, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Shilbottle, traffic signals with one lane closure and convoy, 10mph speed restriction for resurfacing works;

• A1, from 9am September 19 to 2pm September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Seaton Burn to Warreners house, lane closures and narrow lanes for inspection works;

• A1, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brownieside duals, lane closure for drainage works.