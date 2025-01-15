Northumberland residents encouraged to have their say on regional transport plan

North East mayor, Kim McGuinness.

Northumberland residents are being encouraged to have their say on the North East Mayor’s Local Transport Plan before the consultation period closes.

The proposed Local Transport Plan (LTP) sets out North East Mayor Kim McGuinness’ vision for a green, integrated transport system that works for all. It is a strategic plan which sets out transport priorities across the North East up to the year 2040.

She said: “I wanted as many people as possible to get involved in the creation of our region’s Local Transport Plan and I'm delighted that we’ve received over 10,000 responses so far. We are already looking at your ideas on how we can make transport in the region better for local people so thank you to everyone who has responded to the consultation.

“We’ve seen in recent weeks just how important our transport network is. Transport impacts us all – whether we drive, walk, cycle or use public transport, we all have thoughts about what we’d like to see happen and I hope residents take this opportunity to have their say on the draft plan.

“My goal is to make travelling in the North East much safer and more reliable – ensuring it’s affordable, integrated and accessible to everyone. This plan aims to make sustainable travel the first choice for local people and businesses and help connect more of our communities and people to enhanced opportunities.”

The consultation closes on January 26.

A drop in event is being held at Hexham Farmers Market on Saturday, January 25, 9.30am to 12.30pm.

To read the draft plan and share your views online visit www.northeast-ca.gov.uk/localtransportplan

Alternatively, call 0191 277 7010 or email [email protected]