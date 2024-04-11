Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Major track upgrades have been underway on the stretch of railway 24 hours a day in recent weeks to prepare the route for the reintroduction of passenger services from Newcastle.

Signalling of this section is now controlled from Network Rail’s base in Gateshead, 350m of track has been replaced, and four new level crossings have been installed.

Attention has now turned to new signalling between Benton Junction and Bedlington, set to go live in May, with freight trains diverted via Morpeth while this work takes place.

Major signalling and level crossing upgrades have been completed between Bedlington and Ashington. (Photo by Ontrackimages Ltd)

Level crossings in Seghill, Holywell, and Blyth will be closed for extended periods of time at various points during these works.

Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “With each passing week we are getting near to passenger services running again and this has been a major part of track work, with teams working round the clock to sort the new signalling and track.

“This is about so much more than a new rail service, it is about opening up new opportunities for the county, the region, and even the country.

“It is fantastic to be reaching these key stages as we head towards opening.”

Network Rail’s David Ball added: “We are proud that we have been able to work to deliver completion of signalling on part of the line as well as upgrading track across the route.

“Our teams will continue to work with our partners to deliver this vital work ahead of passenger trains running on the line from the summer.”

Elsewhere, construction is almost complete at Ashington Station and the new road bridge at Newsham.

After the latest phase of track works is complete, route operator Northern will be able to begin driver route learning.

Jason Wade, regional director for Northern, said: “We are delighted with the progress that is being made on the Northumberland Line and this important signalling work will allow us to begin operating passenger services from Ashington this summer.