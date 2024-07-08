Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fares for Northumberland Line services have been confirmed by operator Northern ahead of the new passenger railway route opening later this summer.

Passenger trains have not regularly used the route since the 1960s, but the project will see frequent services between Ashington and Newcastle, with stops at Newsham, Seaton Delaval, and Manors.

Stations in Bedlington, Blyth Bebside, and Northumberland Park have been hit by construction delays and are not due to open until 2025.

A single for the full length of the route will cost £3 at peak times and £2.60 off-peak.

The Northumberland Line ticket prices have been confirmed ahead of the line opening this summer. (Photo by Northern)

The route will operate on a single leg pricing structure, simpler than most other rail routes, which means there will not be discounts for return tickets. A peak return between Ashington and Newcastle will therefore cost £6.

As an alternative to purchasing traditional-style tickets, Northumberland Line users will be able to use Tyne and Wear Metro operator Nexus’ pay as you go Pop cards to pay for their journey and have their onward Metro journey included in their fare.

It was announced in March that integrated adult single journeys using a Pop card will cost between £1.80 and £3.80 depending on how many ‘zones’ are travelled and total costs will be capped for the day between £2.90 and £6.20.

Under 21s will pay only £1 for a single with a Pop card and have a daily price cap of £2.20. Journeys made using paper Metro tickets are more expensive than those made using a Pop card.

Jason Wade, regional director for Northern, said: “We are proud to be offering affordable fares to people who will use our services to get to school, work and leisure activities.

“This is a transformational project that will connect communities across south east Northumberland, providing thousands of people who are fed up of sitting in traffic with a fast and great value alternative.

“After speaking to people living along the route, we are delighted to hear that many are really excited for the line to open later this year.”

Using Northern’s ticketing system, an off-peak single between Ashington and both Newsham and Seaton Delaval will cost £1.60.

At Newsham, customers can buy an off-peak single to or from Seaton Delaval for £1.20 or travel to Newcastle off-peak for £2.

Off-peak tickets between Seaton Delaval and Newcastle will also cost £2. Trains to or from Manors will cost the same as journeys to or from Newcastle.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council said: “Ensuring journey pricing is competitive and provides real value for money is crucial to the success of this scheme.

“Now we have the fare pricing confirmed, it makes the opening of the Northumberland Line even more exciting.

“To see trains moving along the line that has been closed to passenger traffic for over 60 years is a hugely important step, not just for the county but for the region and the UK.”