North Seaton Level Crossing will get new safety equipment and signalling as part of the Northumberland Line project, which will introduce passenger services between Ashington and Newcastle.

Work will begin at 10pm on Saturday, March 9 and will take place 24 hours a day until 6am on Friday, April 5.

The crossing will be closed from Saturday until Friday, March 29, with a diversion in place and a shuttle bus provided for pedestrians. It will then reopen under traffic light control until work is completed.

North Seaton Level Crossing will be closed for nearly a month for the works. (Photo by Google)

A notice on the Northumberland Line website said: “Machinery including a mechanical excavator and power tools will need to be used for these works, and could cause noise, vibration and dust.

“To limit noise during the works, where possible equipment will be turned off when not in use and battery operated machinery will be used.

“However, although these measures may limit noise, they will not remove it.

“We understand that working near homes 24 hours a day is far from ideal and we are sorry in advance for any disruption these essential works may cause.”

The work will also involve the removal of the crossing’s signal box.

Also this month, track replacement works will be taking place at all hours on 350m of track between Bedlington North and Bedlington South level crossings.

Work involving noisy machinery will take place continuously from 9.30pm on Saturday, March 16 to 5.30am on Monday, March 18 and from 10pm on Thursday, March 28 until 5.35am on Friday, April 5.

The level crossings on Station Road and Barrington Road, as well as the foot level crossing on the Delaval Court footpath near Barrington Road, will be closed for spells during the work, with more information here. This will impact the X21 and 2 bus services.

A notice on the Northumberland Line website apologised for the disruption, and said: “As part of this work, engineering trains and a machine called a tamper will need to be used.