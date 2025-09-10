Northumberland Line: Date announced for opening of Blyth's Bebside Station
Since the opening of the line in December 2024, with stations open in Ashington, Seaton Delaval and Newsham, there have been well over 500,000 passenger journeys.
Now, Bebside Station in Blyth will remove its barriers and welcome passengers from Sunday, October 19, allowing people to travel to Newcastle in 29 minutes.
The final remaining two stations at Bedlington and Northumberland Park in North Tyneside are scheduled to open in early 2026.
Northumberland County Council Leader Glen Sanderson said: “It’s great to be able to confirm the opening of our next station.
“We have purposely designed the station to be as easy as possible to get by foot or by bike, with a brand-new bridge opening and cycle parking at the station.
“The opening of Bebside Station will no doubt bring a further boost to passenger numbers and we look forward to residents and visitors using this station in the coming weeks.”
North East Mayor Kim McGuinness, said: “It’s great to see that passengers will be able to use Bebside Station in Blyth soon – this is another major milestone for the Northumberland Line and great news for local people.
“The line continues to be very popular with passengers, and I know our rail links are hugely important for our communities, boosting access to opportunities for work, education and leisure.”
Paul Henry, Northern’s programme manager for the Northumberland Line, said: “We’re really excited about the opening of Blyth Bebside, as it will open up a range of new opportunities for local people by providing them with affordable and convenient travel.
“Our staff are working hard to prepare for this occasion and ensure we continue to run a reliable service for our customers on this route.”
Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, said: “The opening of Bebside Station is a major milestone, connecting thousands of people across the North East, unlocking growth and transforming communities.
“With over half a million people already using the Northumberland Line, this government is backing the restoration of this key service every step of the way, delivering on our Plan for Change promise to build a modern, reliable transport system that Britain needs and deserves.”