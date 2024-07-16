Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland’s latest Active Travel Corridor, between Ponteland and Callerton, has been officially opened.

The county council transformed a narrow, overgrown bridleway into a shared use facility suitable for walking, cycling and horse riding.

The 1.9km route has extended beyond the bridleway, forming a link between the centre of Ponteland towards Callerton with further links to the Tyne and Wear Metro and aspirations to extend the route into Newcastle.

Active Travel Corridors in Northumberland aim to shift away from reliance on the private car to more sustainable modes of transport as well as improve road safety and connectivity for cyclists and pedestrians, reduce greenhouse gas emissions from motorised traffic journeys and promote access to healthier lifestyle choices.

Coun Lyle Darwin cuts the ribbon to mark the official opening of the county's latest Active Travel Corridor.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council and cabinet member for the Council’s Cycling and Walking Strategy, said: “It’s great to be able to officially open this route and see the variety of users who will enjoy and benefit from it.

“Active travel schemes such as these are key to establishing healthy lifestyles, improving health outcomes in the county, as well as contributing to a shift to more sustainable modes of transport.

“As well as supporting our climate change goal to be carbon neutral by 2030, one of our priorities is to introduce measures which make sustainable travel a more attractive, greener, and easy alternative to getting around.”

Innovative elements have been incorporated into the scheme to maximise safety of all users, such as glowing disc technology, which uses natural light to charge and illuminates the route to avoid the need for mains supply lighting, working with community groups to re-plant and re-use materials for landscaping to minimise disturbance to plants and wildlife, and reduced speed limits as an added safety measure.

County councillor for Ponteland East and Stannington Lyle Darwin added: “It’s fantastic to have this new route open and I’m really pleased to see so many people using it – cyclists of all ages and abilities, dog walkers, parents with buggies.

“Any initiatives which make it easier for people to travel safely while improving their health and well-being are always welcome.”