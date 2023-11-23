Bus operator Travelsure has announced it will close at the end of the year.

The Belford based company will close at the end of December so that its owners Barrie and Karen Patterson, who founded the business in 1987, can retire.

The company has been the travel choice for many going on UK and European holidays for over 35 years. They’ve operated the 418 and X18 buses in north Northumberland as well as many school buses in the area.

Northumberland County Council confirmed Arriva have taken on the X18 buses and a short-term contract has been agreed with Travelsure to continue running the 418 to its winter timetable.

Travelsure is closing due to retirement.

A Northumberland County Council spokesperson: "We're aware that the Travelsure business is closing at the end of this year, and the company will cease to run service 418 (between Alnwick, Seahouses and Belford) on Saturday, December 23.

"We're currently running a competitive tender for a replacement operator, but we expect that the service will continue as previously operated.

"The journeys that Travelsure ran on the X18 passed to Arriva North East from the end of October. Once we have identified the new provider we will work with current service provider and the town/parish councils to make users aware of the changes and promote the replacement service."

Travelsure’s website statement read: “We have made the decision as a family to close our business at the end of the year. This decision has been made solely on the needs of our family as Barrie and Karen wish to retire.

"We have operated our holiday and day trip programme since 1987 and would like to thank the fantastic passengers, staff and suppliers we have met and worked with throughout the years. We hope you all have some happy memories of Travelsure.

"We would also like to thank the residents of Northumberland and the Scottish Borders who have travelled on our services. We will continue to operate local services, school contracts and private hire till the end of the year.