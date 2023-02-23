The rail operator issued 10% less penalty fares for not purchasing a ticket before boarding the train in the month following the fine increase than in the same period last year.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “A sudden 10% reduction in the number of penalty fares being issued would suggest the increase to £100 has been effective in terms of a deterrent.

“Of course, this is only the first month, but it is definitely a step in the right direction.

The £100 fine can be reduced to £50 if paid quickly.

“Upwards of 95% of our customers do the right thing and buy a ticket before they travel.

“Having invested in the largest network of digital ticket infrastructure of any train operator in the country, Northern has made it easier than ever to buy a ticket via our app, website or one of more than 600 ticket machines across the network. There really is no excuse.”

Northern issued 3,831 fines in the month following the increase on January 23, down from 4,261 in the same period last year.

The fine is reduced to £50 if it is paid within 21 days. It had previously been £20.

The Rail Delivery Group, an industry body, estimates £350m is lost annually by rail operators in the UK as a result of fare evasion.