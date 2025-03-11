Conductors working on the new Northumberland Line have been told they do not want to get off on the wrong foot with the locals by making a common mistake when a new station opens next week.

They have been asked to ensure they pronounce Newsham as “New-sum” and not “New-sham” when they make announcements and speak to customers, after the station opens on Monday, March 17.

Lee Cooper, area lead conductor team manager for the North East, said: “The locals are telling us to make sure we pronounce Newsham correctly. It’s really important to them so we have been briefing our conductors.”

The new station will allow people to travel from the village in Blyth to Newcastle in 21 minutes, with a peak-time return journey costing just £4.80. Tickets are now on sale.

It comes after Northern began running services on the Northumberland Line in December – for the first time in 60 years – following a £298.5 million redevelopment.

Passengers have made more than 110,000 journeys on these services since the line opened, with 16,000 recorded in the opening week.

They currently call at Newcastle, Manors, Seaton Delaval and Ashington. A journey along the entire route takes around 35 minutes and a single fare costs no more than £3.

Paul Henry, programme manager for the Northumberland Line, said: “We’re looking forward to opening Newsham station so locals can take advantage of the services which are already benefiting tens of thousands of people in the region.

“This is a game changing project that connects communities across south east Northumberland, offering a fast and affordable alternative to those who are fed up of sitting in traffic.

“After speaking to locals, we’re delighted to hear that many are excited for the station to open next week.”

Northern runs two daytime services an hour on the 18-mile line from Monday to Saturday and one train per hour in the evenings and on Sundays​.

The operator is reminding all customers to buy tickets before they board the train. They can be bought from the Northern website and app, ticket vending machines and over the counter at ticket offices.

The maximum peak-time single fare – for the trip from Newcastle to Ashington – is £3 and a return trip costs £6. An off-peak single for the same journey is £2.60 and a return is £5.20.

Customers can also seamlessly switch between Metro and Northern services by using the North East’s Pop ‘Pay As You Go’ system to purchase smart fares.

The rail line, which had only been used by freight trains since the 1960s, opened to passengers on December 15, following the completion of an ambitious project involving the Department for Transport, Network Rail, Northumberland County Council and Northern.

Stations in Bedlington, Blyth Bebside and Northumberland Park are under construction and due to open to customers later this year.