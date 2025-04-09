Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern customers can now use an app to navigate new walking routes featuring ‘stunning scenery’ across the Northumberland Line.

Passengers can try out walking and cycling routes, starting and ending at stations along two of the most scenic routes in the North of England, as the train operator teamed up with komoot to map out routes for people using the new Northumberland Line, and the Buxton Line.

Detailed guides have been created for five hiking routes and six cycling routes, which start and finish at stations on the Northumberland Line.

As described on komoot, they open up “a breathtaking world of sleepy coastal towns, undulating dunes, sandy beaches and wooded valleys” but also allow people to visit historic sites like Seaton Delaval Hall and Bothal Castle.

The line, which connects Newcastle to Ashington, has reopened after 60 years.

There are family-friendly routes, like the Cramlington Art Trail (4 miles), and more challenging ones, such as the 12-mile circular hike between Ashington and Newbiggin-by-sea.

Alex Hornby, Northern’s commercial and customer director, said: “Here at Northern, we’re so fortunate to have a wealth of great places across the network and we know how much our customers love to get out and explore the fantastic destinations along these lines.

“We’re really proud of this partnership that promotes sustainable travel and making the most of the areas we serve. We’re sure our customers will find it really helpful to use the app to guide them along walks and bike rides which feature some stunning scenery.”

The Northumberland Line reopened to passengers in December – for the first time in 60 years – thanks to a £298.5 million redevelopment involving the Department for Transport, Northumberland County Council, Network Rail and Northern.