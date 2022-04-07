North East wins £163m to upgrade bus routes and cut fares

Alnwick bus station had been included in an original £804m bid for Government funding.

It was revealed by the Department for Transport (DfT) that a Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) for the region has won £163.5m of Government backing, a huge investment hailed as “great news” for passengers.

But while the allocation has been largely welcomed and is among the highest in the country, it is dramatically lower than the original £804m proposal the North East had bid for last year.

That plan featured a massive collection of measures such as new stations and park and ride sites, more services running to rural areas and outside peak times, and the creation of a multi-modal ticket enabling seamless travel across bus, Metro, rail and ferry services.

Decision-makers will now have to choose which projects go ahead and which are shelved.

Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon hailed Monday’s announcement as a “great achievement”, but warned that the hugely ambitious £804m ask was a “genuine reflection” of what the North East needs to make bus journeys across the region cheaper, greener, faster, and more reliable.

Cllr Gannon, chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee, said: “We are delighted that we have done so well, but it is from a much reduced national pot.

“I would still make the point that to achieve the government’s declared policy objectives, it would take £804m.”

He added: “It will make a difference, but I think we will still face difficulties in the future without more funding.”

The £804m bid had been made last October after the Government announced £3bn of levelling up money to improve bus services outside London, however it later emerged that only £1.2bn of new cash was in fact on offer.

Tobyn Hughes, managing director of Transport North East, said the money would “allow us to dramatically transform bus services across the North East, greatly improving the bus network for millions of passengers and encouraging more people to make the switch to bus”.

Newcastle Lib Dem councillor Greg Stone agreed that it was “pleasing” to see the North East secure so much new investment, but raised concerns about how far the original BSIP plan will have to be scaled back.

He added: “I was strongly supportive of the bid, which offered the potential to deliver transformational improvements on fares and upgrading to electric buses.

"I fear it will now be necessary to examine how much of the plan can still go ahead given an inevitable reduction in scale and scope at a time when bus services are already being cut back.”

The original BSIP proposals had included: