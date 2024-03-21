North East Joint Transport Committee allocates nearly £100m for bus service improvements

Nearly £100m has been allocated to improve bus services across the North East.
By Craig Buchan
Published 21st Mar 2024, 14:19 GMT
The funds were apportioned by the North East Joint Transport Committee this week to schemes across the region aimed at improving the bus network.

This is the remaining sum from a £163.5m grant from central government to put the committee’s Bus Service Improvement Plan into action.

Projects include new infrastructure and park and rides, expanded Pop smart ticketing, new accessible bus stops, introducing new bus routes, and more.

Cllr Martin Gannon, chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee. (Photo by Mark Savage)Cllr Martin Gannon, chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee. (Photo by Mark Savage)
Cllr Martin Gannon, chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee. (Photo by Mark Savage)

Previously allocated money from this grant led to the introduction of £1 single fares for young people, reduced price adult day tickets, and enhancements to local bus services.

Martin Gannon, chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee, said: “We are now looking to allocate our remaining funding to ensure that the money is there to invest in schemes which will make services much more punctual and reliable to really help passengers travel with confidence.”

