North East Joint Transport Committee allocates nearly £100m for bus service improvements
The funds were apportioned by the North East Joint Transport Committee this week to schemes across the region aimed at improving the bus network.
This is the remaining sum from a £163.5m grant from central government to put the committee’s Bus Service Improvement Plan into action.
Projects include new infrastructure and park and rides, expanded Pop smart ticketing, new accessible bus stops, introducing new bus routes, and more.
Previously allocated money from this grant led to the introduction of £1 single fares for young people, reduced price adult day tickets, and enhancements to local bus services.
Martin Gannon, chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee, said: “We are now looking to allocate our remaining funding to ensure that the money is there to invest in schemes which will make services much more punctual and reliable to really help passengers travel with confidence.”