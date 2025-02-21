Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest station to be completed on the Northumberland Line is set to open in mid-March.

Newsham station in Blyth will be the third new station following Ashington and Seaton Delaval, with the exact opening date to be confirmed nearer the time.

The remaining three stations at Bedlington, Blyth Bebside and Northumberland Park are scheduled to open throughout 2025.

More than 110,000 passengers have made journeys on the line linking south-east Northumberland and Newcastle since it opened on December 15.

Newsham station in Blyth.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “It has taken a lot of courage, commitment and ambition to build this line and everyone involved in it should feel incredibly proud to see another station opening.

“Every challenge that could have been thrown at the project has been thought through, managed, and then dealt with and we’re delighted to be just days away from opening now.

“The new, nationally important, rail line has proved extremely popular carrying well over 100,000 passengers so far and will save the daily grind through traffic for thousands of motorists.

“We hope to see the line fully open soon, and then we want to see an extension to Newbiggin. We remain fully focused on the end result which will be truly transformational for our county.”

Rail Minister Peter, Lord Hendy said: “Tens of thousands of people have already benefited from the historic reopening of the Northumberland Line, and I’m pleased many more will do so when Newsham station opens next month.

“The line is having a transformational impact on a region that was unserved by the railway for 60 years, stimulating economic growth in line with the Government’s Plan for Change.”

Olivia Perkins, managing director from Morgan Sindall Infrastructure-Rail, said: "The opening of Newsham railway station is a proud achievement for our team and supply chain.

“Once again, there has been a lot of hard work to get to this point. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. There are more milestones to come on the Northumberland Line Project, and we remain dedicated to delivering the remaining stations with minimal disruption to passengers and the local community in mind.”

Paul Henry, Northern’s programme manager for the Northumberland Line, added: “We are looking forward to opening Newsham station following years of hard work and planning.”